SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at $992,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

