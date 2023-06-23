SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry Profile

Shares of KFY opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

