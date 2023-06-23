SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 212,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 199,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,242 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

