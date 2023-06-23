SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Quanex Building Products worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,697.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.5 %

NX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

