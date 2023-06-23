SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $26.44 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $950.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

