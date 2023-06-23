Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $276,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

