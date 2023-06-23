SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $754,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $197,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $12.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

