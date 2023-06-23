FiscalNote’s (NOTE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.05.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NOTE opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.28. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conrad Yiu bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $2,567,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

(Get Rating)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.