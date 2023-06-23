W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

