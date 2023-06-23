Stem (NYSE:STEM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STEM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Stem Stock Down 3.9 %

Stem stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stem has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $860.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Stem

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $71,714 over the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,768,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stem by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stem by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stem by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

