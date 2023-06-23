Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Talanx Price Performance

TNXXF stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.36. Talanx has a twelve month low of C$34.49 and a twelve month high of C$34.77.

Get Talanx alerts:

About Talanx

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.