Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Talanx Price Performance
TNXXF stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.36. Talanx has a twelve month low of C$34.49 and a twelve month high of C$34.77.
About Talanx
