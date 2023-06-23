Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $768.66 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $768.66 and a 1-year high of $893.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.62.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

