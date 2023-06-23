Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance
Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $768.66 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $768.66 and a 1-year high of $893.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.62.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Schweiter Technologies from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Schweiter Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.