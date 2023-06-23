ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ePlus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.