Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Old Second Bancorp worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.