SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TrueBlue worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $552.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at $884,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TrueBlue



TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

