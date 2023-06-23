SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

