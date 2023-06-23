SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Garrett Motion worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.60 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $494.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,829,994 shares of company stock worth $22,449,408. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
