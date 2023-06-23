SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Garrett Motion worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,829,994 shares of company stock worth $22,449,408. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

