American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Natixis bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

