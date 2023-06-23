SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.



