SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 277 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Kforce Trading Up 0.5 %

KFRC opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.90. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

