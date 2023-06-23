SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First American Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

