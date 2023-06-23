Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.