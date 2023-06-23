Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Increased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

