SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SkyWest worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

