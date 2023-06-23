SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AZZ worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AZZ by 817.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $40.11 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.66%.

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

