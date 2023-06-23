SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AZZ worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.66%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

