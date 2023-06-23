SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 804 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SkyWest worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SkyWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $40.02.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.