SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In related news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $1,482,392. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $27.21 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

