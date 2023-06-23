Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Thryv worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,423.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $870.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

