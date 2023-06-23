ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,206,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of ABM opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

