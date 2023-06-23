SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $841,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CVR Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 72,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.