SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 911 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of TimkenSteel worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 612.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $19.80 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $868.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.