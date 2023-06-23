SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth $9,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WMK opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Insider Activity at Weis Markets

In other news, COO Kurt A. Schertle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $311,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

