American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

