Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $33.50 by Analysts at HSBC

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Livent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 32,698 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

