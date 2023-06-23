Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on UGP. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

UGP stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

