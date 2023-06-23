Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $160.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $170.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $110.60 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

