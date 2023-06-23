Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after purchasing an additional 358,598 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TALO stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

