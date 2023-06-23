SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Guess’ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess’ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

Guess’ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GES opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.