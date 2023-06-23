SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Apogee Enterprises worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

