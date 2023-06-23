Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 23.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

PRDO opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $834.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.