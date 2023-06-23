SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 634 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $26.78 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

