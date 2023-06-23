Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

