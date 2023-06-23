Country Trust Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $155.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

