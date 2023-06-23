SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $464.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

