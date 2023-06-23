Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.91.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

