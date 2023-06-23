Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $213,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

