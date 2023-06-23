Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

