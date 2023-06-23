Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,992 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

